Cher discusses son's gender transition

Cher has opened up about her son Chaz Bonos gender transition, admitting “it wasn’t easy” for her at first.



The Believe hitmaker's first-born child underwent gender transition between 2008 and 2010 and is now living his life as Chaz - a change that took the singer a while to process.



“It was very unlike me to, in the beginning, have a problem with Chaz being gay, and it disappeared like that,” Cher told CNN.



“Then we talked about (whether Chaz was) transgender for many years and (he) would say, ‘No, I don’t want to (transition)’," she recalled.



“And then he went and said, ‘OK, I want to do this'," Cher shared, admitting: "it wasn’t easy. I remember calling, and the old (voicemail) message was on the phone, and that was very difficult."



She has since embraced Chaz's transition, insisting: “You have one child but you don’t really lose them. They just are in a different shape. And Chaz is so happy. So, so unbelievably happy.”



Cher is now a staunch supporter of transgender rights and recently spoke out following a report that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is considering implementing a policy which would eliminate the recognition of transgender individuals.