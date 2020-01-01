Selena Gomez glad her music brought fans 'joy' amid pandemic

Selena Gomez was conflicted by the success of her latest album Rare.

The singer dropped her latest LP in January, scoring her third U.S. chart-topper and her first Billboard Hot 100 number one hit with the single Lose You to Love Me.

Speaking to Billboard, the 28-year-old hitmaker admitted the success was "bittersweet," telling the publication: "I would much rather the world be in a better place. Yet at the same time, it was so beautiful to see that my music could hopefully bring some people some sort of joy in the midst of it."

"It's nice to know that Rare became what it became for me," Selena continued. "And obviously I would like to say that it was the best album that I've released so far. But that doesn't mean that I'm not gonna challenge myself for the next."

The Wolves star went on to tease her music plans for 2021, and while she shied away from revealing too much, the hitmaker promised she has "a whole little vessel of good things coming".