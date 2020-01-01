NEWS Warrant out for Sean Kingston's arrest Newsdesk Share with :





Sean Kingston is in big trouble - a warrant is out for his arrest over an alleged unpaid jewellery bill.



The Beautiful Girls hitmaker has been charged with grand theft after failing to pay for gems delivered to him, according to court records obtained by TMZ.



Law enforcement sources have told the publication that police officers aren't planning to actively track down the Fire Burning hitmaker over the warrant but it's been filed on their system. According to the complaint, bail has been set at $45,000 (£33,000) and Kingston, 30, could face up to three years behind bars if convicted.



This is not the singer's first legal run-in over his jewellery purchases - he has been sued several times for allegedly receiving bling and not paying.



He has yet to comment directly about the latest drama but he seemed unfazed by it in several posts on his Instagram Stories. He flaunted his wealth by showing off his mansion and swimming pool, an expensive luxury watch, a diamond-encrusted necklace, and a Maybach car parked in his driveway.