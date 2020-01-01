NEWS Ozzy Osbourne's new album is 'halfway' complete Newsdesk Share with :





The 72-year-old rocker's producer, Andrew Watt - who worked with the Prince of Darkness on his last solo album, 'Ordinary Man’ - has revealed they are making steady progress with the follow-up while making sure to keep Parkinson's sufferer Ozzy and everyone "safe" amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



Andrew told Guitar World magazine: “We’re about halfway through. But, you know, it’s been hard with COVID and everything to keep him safe. We all test every day before we work and it’s just me, Ozzy and my engineer. So it’s taken a little longer this time, but it’s cool because the last one was made in this, like, swift love affair of passion, like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible!’



But this time everyone’s moving a little slower and we’re taking a little more time. And the songs, there’s some songs on there that are like eight or nine minutes long that are these really crazy journeys. I’m really excited about it.”



Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Robert Trujillo of Metallica have been involved in the record.



The music icon was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in February last year, and he's credited making his most-recent album with saving his life.



He said previously: "It saved my life, doing that last album.



"[It's better than] sitting on my a** all day waiting for the f****** pandemic to be over. And then you go, 'Oh, yeah, I am a rock and roller. I'd better do an album.'



"You've got all the f****** time in the world to make the best album possible."