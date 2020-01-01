NEWS Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You holds top spot for second week Newsdesk Share with :





Mariah Carey holds on to claim a second week at Number 1 with her 1994 festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.



The song finishes just 3,600 chart sales ahead of Wham’s Last Christmas at Number 2, and is both the most downloaded and streamed song of the week, with more than 10 million listens across audio and video streaming platforms.



Meanwhile, Taylor Swift earns the three highest new entries of the week following the release of her surprise ninth album Evermore. Album opener Willow debuts at Number 3 - Taylor’s 11th Top 5 – while Champagne Problems opens at Number 15, and No Body, No Crime ft. Haim lands at Number 19, marking Haim’s first UK Top entry in five years. This means Taylor has now claimed 21 UK Top 20 singles in total.



Jess Glynne scoops her 13th Top 10 hit with This Christmas, which climbs four places to Number 9, while Whoopty by CJ also reaches a new peak, climbing two spots to Number 10 - the rapper’s first UK Top 10.



Further down, Kid Cudi earns his fourth Top 40 hit with Show Out (37) - a collaboration with UK rapper Skepta and the late Pop Smoke - following the release of his new studio album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen.



Finally, The Ronettes’ Sleigh Ride enters the Top 40 for the first time this year, and second overall since its 1963 release, climbing one place to Number 40.