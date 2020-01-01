NEWS Boy George determined to perform virtual show Newsdesk Share with :





Culture Club frontman Boy George is so determined to stage the rescheduled Rainbow in the Dark gig in London on Saturday, he'll perform in an empty arena.



The band was forced to postpone the concert last month due to Covid-19 restrictions, and the musicians have had to rethink the big gig this week after new U.K. government guidelines prevents the group from performing in front of a live audience.



"Originally we were going to have a limited guest list, so we would have some audience, but now we've gone into Tier 3 it looks like it's just gonna be the band," Boy George tells the BBC. "But I have vowed that if it's only me on that stage on my own on Saturday, I'm quite happy to do a gig...



"We've just got to do this because so many things have got in the way... There's always something coming up. The announcement of Tier 3 wasn't good news but we'd just really like to do it now. It's a good thing to do... We've sold a lot of tickets online, so that's good."



Culture Club's Rainbow in the Dark show is due to take place at the SSE Arena Wembley on Saturday from 10pm GMT, with tickets available here: https://www.universe.com/events/rainbow-in-the-dark-a-global-stream-ukeurus-east-tickets-1ZSRDP.



The band took to social media on Thursday to reveal their mounting excitement ahead of the event.



"It’s almost here!!! Two more sleeps, can you believe it?! What songs are you hoping to hear? Grab your tix or grab them as a gift for a friend or a loved one!" read a posting on the Culture Club Twitter account.