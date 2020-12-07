Taylor Hanson is dad of seven

MMMBop singer Taylor Hanson has welcomed his seventh child.

The Hanson star's wife Natalie gave birth to the couple's latest baby, a girl named Maybellene Alma Joy, earlier this month.

"Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020. 7 is a beautiful number," Taylor announced on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a picture of him holding the newborn.

The little girl joins six older siblings, whose ages range from 18 years to 23 months.

Shortly after sharing the happy news, Taylor posted a video of himself performing a song entitled Sound Like Joy which he dedicated to his new baby. The performance was filmed at the Vernon A.M.E Church in Oklahoma, which is currently fundraising for a restoration project, and the 37-year-old musician urged people to donate to help protect the historic building.

Taylor shared Maybellene's full name and her birthdate at the end of the clip.

The music star's wife Natalie recently revealed the pair took their time before deciding on a name for their latest addition to the family, explaining that she is drawn to unusual names or monikers that haven't been used for a long time.

"I like to find gems that are still undiscovered enough to make people squirm just a little when they first hear it, but in time sound completely obvious," she told People.

"Sometimes the perfect name is a long-time love just waiting for the chance to be brought to life, other times you need to explore and patiently search out the name that is waiting for you to discover."