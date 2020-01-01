NEWS Katy Perry releases surprise Cosmic Energy EP Newsdesk Share with :





Katy Perry surprised fans by dropping a new EP on Thursday evening.



The Firework singer made her Cosmic Energy collection available on streaming and download sites ahead of Monday night’s Great Conjunction - when Jupiter and Saturn will align, appearing closer and brighter than they have since 1623. The next Great Conjunction won't happen until March 15, 2080.



Katy took to Instagram to share the news, along with a photograph of her wearing a long blonde wig and a headband with blue and white crystals hanging down past her shoulders.



"Giving u some Cosmic Energy ahead of Monday’s Great Conjunction," she wrote in the caption, followed by a star emoticon.



Although the EP doesn't feature any new recordings, the six-song set includes an apt selection of tracks from across the star's five studio albums, including E.T., Wide Awake and Not the End of the World.



Katy dropped her latest LP, Smile, earlier this year, and after giving birth to daughter Daisy Dove in late August, the star has been busy filming episodes for the new series of American Idol. She is on the judging panel alongside country star Luke Bryan and singing legend Lionel Richie.