Eminem taps Dr. Dre and Ty Dolla $ign for surprise Music to Be Murdered By deluxe edition

Eminem has dropped a surprise deluxe edition of his latest studio album Music to Be Murdered By with 16 brand new songs.

The Stan hitmaker released the LP back in January, and on Music to Be Murdered By - Side B, the hitmaker teams up with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, and Skylar Gray on a host of original tunes.

"Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more... enjoy Side B," tweeted the star after dropping the new album.

Along with the album, Eminem has released a video for GNAT, which sees the star dressed in a yellow hazmat suit and spraying a bottle of Lysol cleaning solution while dropping coronavirus-inspired lyrics.

"See these bars are like Covid, you get them right off the bat," he raps. "And it goes from Marshall to human, that's how the virus attacks / They come at me with machine guns / It's like tryin' to fight off a GNAT."

He later takes a bite out of a bat - seemingly referencing speculation that bats were the source of Covid-19.

Eminem similarly chose to surprise release Music to Be Murdered By in January, with the record featuring collaborations with Juice WRLD, Anderson .Paak, Young M.A, Don Toliver, Royce da 5'9?, and more.