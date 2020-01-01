Paul McCartney doesn't expect Glastonbury 2021 to go ahead

Paul McCartney doesn't expect Britain's Glastonbury Festival to go ahead next year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Beatles legend, 78, had been due to headline the musical extravaganza this June, before it was cancelled, and organiser Emily Eavis told BBC Music earlier this year that she hoped McCartney would return to top the bill in 2021.

However, during an appearance on Radio 4's Today programme, the rocker revealed the festival is not currently in his diary for next year and he doesn't expect it to go ahead.

"100,000 people closely packed together with flags and no masks, you know, talk about super-spreader," he said. "I'd love it to be (happening), but I have a feeling it's not going to be."

Despite admitting they are "a long way" from being able to say if there will definitely be a festival in 2021, Eavis insisted to the BBC earlier this week that they are doing "everything" in their power to try and get the Worthy Farm music extravaganza to take place next year.

The 50th anniversary of the iconic event was due to be headlined by McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar.

Elsewhere in his Radio 4 interview, the veteran musician said that he plans to get the Covid-19 vaccine and will encourage his fans to do the same.

"We'll see what happens with the vaccine and everyone doing all the rules and stuff," he continued. "I would like to encourage people to get it too, because with this it's much more serious. And yeah, if I am allowed to get it, I will."