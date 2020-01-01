Lily Allen: 'Our family never spoke about sex'

Lily Allen has revealed her family didn't discuss sex when she was growing up, but hopes her latest business venture will help break down barriers.

The singer launched the Womanizer Liberty by Lily Allen Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator back in October and has spoken candidly about female sexual pleasure in a mission to abolish the taboos surrounding the subject.

Speaking on the You Come First podcast, Lily, whose father is actor Keith Allen and brother is Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen, said sex wasn't openly discussed when she was younger.

"We didn't talk about sex in my family, it wasn't forbidden or religious. We weren't open about these things so I just followed what was on TV and movies. You lie down and make funny noises and orgasm," Lily revealed to host Megan Barton-Hanson.

The star, who wed Stranger Things star David Harbour in Las Vegas in September, also insisted men can be intimidated by solo sex acts, and this motivated her to create a product for women.

"Our culture encourages co-dependence sexual pleasure that you're meant to rely on someone else to sustain you and it makes people uncomfortable," she said. "Not just sex but money. So people think women can't stand on their own two feet and make their own money and that is threatening to some men."

Lily admitted she's had some "backlash" to the venture, and finds it unfair that there is a difference in attitudes between men and women when it comes to sexuality.

"It's like the Kardashians, people say they're bad examples. You weren't saying that about Hugh Hefner when he was parading women on magazines and making money off them and that wasn't even his own body," mused The Fear singer. "People say bad things because they want a response but mainly about politics because people say I need to get back in my box."