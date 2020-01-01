NEWS Justin Bieber and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir release charity single Newsdesk Share with :





Justin Bieber and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir have released their charity rendition of his and Chance the Rapper's mega-hit 'Holy'.



In 2015, the pop superstar was beaten by the choir when their charity single, 'A Bridge Over You', became the UK's Christmas number one.



The 'Sorry' hitmaker had encouraged his millions of Twitter followers at the time to buy their song in order to help it reach the top of the chart ahead of his own single 'Love Yourself'.



And he was widely praised for his selfless gesture after tweeting: "So for 1 week it's ok not to be #1. Let's do the right thing & help them win. It's Christmas. @Choir_NHS good luck. (sic)"



The ‘Yummy’ singer later met up with members of the choir to congratulate them.



And they recently reunited to record the new take on ‘Holy’, which is out now on all major streaming services, in aid of frontline workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to claim this year’s Christmas No1.



The addition of the heavenly choir further adds to the gospel nature of the song.



Justin said: “It’s great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of UK chart history together.



“Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication.”



Caroline Smith, Children’s Community Physiotherapist and and leader of the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir, added: “Justin Bieber helped make our dreams come true in 2015 and he’s doing the same this year; we really can’t thank him enough for the chance to work with him on this wonderful, uplifting song. We’re so proud to represent Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and all the heroes in the NHS.”



Download and stream ‘Holy’ here: justinbieber.lnk.to/Holy-NHSChoir



All profits raised from the sale of the song benefit NHS Charities Together and Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity.