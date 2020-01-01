NEWS Cardi B tries ballet for new Facebook Watch series Newsdesk Share with :





Cardi B is stepping out of her comfort zone to try her hand at becoming a ballerina, firefighter, teacher, and stunt car driver as part of a new Facebook Watch series.



The WAP hitmaker debuted Cardi Tries ____ on Thursday, and gave fans a preview of the activities she will tackle in a promo shared on Instagram.



"Get ready YALL! My new show 'Cardi Tries ____' launches today!" she wrote. "Watch me try ballet, stunt car racing and basketball to name a few. My first episode launches today and every Thursday at 12pm EST... on @messenger and @instagram video chat..."



As she attempts to tackle new skills, Cardi will be joined by various celebrities, such as Fast & Furious star Michelle Rodriguez, country singer Mickey Guyton, Grey's Anatomy actress and producer/director Debbie Allen, and the National Basketball Association's Damian Lillard, of the Portland Trail Blazers.



The series, which Cardi is co-executive producing, is part of Facebook Messenger's new Watch Together feature, which enables users to view videos with family and friends in real time.



New episodes will premiere weekly until 4 February.