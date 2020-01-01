NEWS BLACKPINK delay their live-stream gig due to South Korea’s Covid-19 restrictions Newsdesk Share with :





BLACKPINK have delayed their ‘THE SHOW’ live-stream gig due to South Korea’s Covid-19 restrictions.



The girl group - comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé - have been forced to push back the virtual concert from December 27 to January 31 in order to “comply” with the country’s guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.



Jisoo said: “We can’t wait to meet our BLINKs as soon as possible, but in order to comply with the Korean COVID-19 prevention guidelines and to ensure a safe performance, unfortunately, we have made the decision to postpone THE SHOW from December 27th until January 31st of next year.”



Lisa said: “Through our concert, we wanted to give you some sort of comfort during these difficult times.”



Rosé said: “But the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone taking part in THE SHOW. So, in order to make sure that we prepare for the concert in a safe environment, we have decided to postpone THE SHOW.”



Jennie signed off: "Thank you so much to all the medical staff who are working nonstop to give their best efforts even at this moment, and all the people who are working very hard to disinfect, quarantine, and prevent the disease.”



The concert will be available to watch via the band's paid-for subscription service on YouTube.



In October, the four-piece released their debut studio album, 'The Album'.



The collection featured their collaborations 'Bet You Wanna' with Cardi B and 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez.



BLACKPINK also released the Netflix documentary, 'Light Up the Sky', which documented their journey to global superstardom.



The film tracks the early stages of their career, right up until their 2019 Coachella performance.



In a statement, BLACKPINK - who formed in Seoul in 2016 - said at the time: "We can't wait to share our personal stories with Blinks all over the world through Netflix!



"We hope this film will bring joy and light to the viewers, and they will enjoy seeing our journey together on screen from the past four years.”