The Killers release their own range of hot sauces

Brandon Flowers and co have branched out into the food market with their own collection of condiments, ‘The Killers’ Hot Sauce’.



The four sauces - which can be purchased in one pack for the price of $59.50 (£44) - are aptly named after the band's album 'Hot Fuss' and songs 'Fire In Bone', 'Caution' and 'Blowback'.



The Grammy-winners recommend their fans "oblige" their "senses" by teaming the spicy sauces with their "favourite food" and one of their albums.



In a statement, the 'Somebody Told Me' rockers said: “Hotter than Vegas, and with four tasty flavours, it’s more than we thought we’d pull off, to be honest.



“Made by hand, in small batches using only the finest ingredients like aged chilis, habanero peppers, cayenne peppers, hickory-smoked sea salt, and a dash of real sin from Las Vegas to make this most fabulous hot sauce on the market. So get ready, folks. Oblige your senses and pair with your favourite food and Killers records.”



Meanwhile, the ‘Smile Like You Mean It’ band recently poked fun at Donald Trump while addressing their lack of Grammy nominations.



The group took to Twitter to post a tongue-in-cheek statement after finding out that the Recording Academy hadn't put forward their album, 'Imploding The Mirage', for any accolades at the 2021 ceremony.



The 'Mr. Brightside' hitmakers jokingly mirrored Trump's unwillingness to concede that he lost the US Presidential Election on November 3.



Making fun of the politician's accusations of voter fraud, they quipped: "OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. WE WON THE GRAMMYS, GOT LOADS OF LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. DOZENS OF BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM! #RIGGEDGRAMMYS #WEWON (sic)"