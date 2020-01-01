Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney reteam for new EP

Ringo Starr has teamed up with his Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney, as well as Dave Grohl and Finneas for a new five-song EP he recorded at home during the Covid lockdown.

Zoom In, which drops in March, also features the track Here's To The Nights, a collaboration with songwriter Diane Warren.

Ringo shared the song earlier this week, explaining: "I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on".

"Here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021."

Sheryl Crow, Jenny Lewis, Lenny Kravitz, Chris Stapleton, and Corinne Bailey Rae have also contributed to Ringo's new EP.

Meanwhile, Starr is releasing a new photo book celebrating the 30th anniversary of his All Starr supergroup via a Los Angeles auction house.

The former Beatles star is setting aside signed copies of Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs for an upcoming Julien's Auctions sale on 16 December.

Proceeds will benefit The Lotus Foundation.

Starr founded his All Starr supergroup three decades ago and has since hit the world's stages with some of rock and roll’s biggest luminaries, including Joe Walsh, who pens the book's foreword, Dr. John, Billy Preston, Sheila E., Dave Edmunds, Peter Frampton, Ian Hunter, Howard Jones, Steve Lukather, and Richard Marx.