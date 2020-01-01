Diddy remembers Kim Porter on what would have been her 50th birthday

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has paid tribute to his late ex Kim Porter on what would have been her 50th birthday.

The 51-year-old rapper took to Instagram to remember his ex-girlfriend - the mother of his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 13, and son King, 22, as well as his adopted son Quincy, 29 - with a sweet video and note.

Alongside a black and white montage of them over the years set to Michael Jackson's hit The Lady in My Life, he wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM! LOVE YOU FOREVER!!" With the clip featuring emotional footage of the former flames laughing and dancing together, as well as images of their three children.

Diddy's post comes after he paid his respects to Kim - who died of pneumonia, aged 47, in November 2018 - on the second anniversary of her death.

On 15 November, he shared a series of snaps and wrote: "QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER (love-heart emoji)."

In a separate Instagram post, the Victory hitmaker admitted he still misses Kim "so much".

He wrote alongside a photo of his ex-girlfriend: "The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!! (broken heart emoji). @ladykp"

Diddy - who also has Justin, 26, and Chance, 14, from other relationships - previously admitted that Kim's death has changed his outlook on life.

The chart-topping rap star explained he's become much more family-orientated since she passed away two years ago.

He said: "My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else. But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody's all right, like she would do. I'm just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life."

Diddy also recalled spending time with Kim before her death, revealing she asked him to take care of their kids.

He shared: "She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died."