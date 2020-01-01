NEWS Lizzo and Selena Gomez win PETA prizes Newsdesk Share with :





Lizzo and Selena Gomez have won major PETA awards for promoting vegan lifestyles and products.



The two hitmakers join actresses Madelaine Petsch and Lily Collins among this year's Libby Award winners.



The prize-giving recognises celebrities leading by vegan example and saving animals.



Lizzo is the 2020 recipient of the Favorite Vegan Cooking Video prize for her TikTok creations, including an all-vegan Thanksgiving spread, and Selena's Rare Beauty cruelty-free beauty collection landed her Favorite Vegan Makeup Line.



Riverdale star Madelaine wins Favorite Post for Animals by reminding her more than 21 million Instagram followers that "animals belong in the wild" and that tiger cubs used as photo props are "ripped away from their mothers" to endure a lifetime of misery, and Collins picks up Most Pawsitive Quarantine Story for adopting her new best friend, Redford, from an animal shelter.



"These compassionate celebrities didn’t let the pandemic stop them from walking the walk when it comes to kindness to animals,” says PETA Senior Director of Youth Programs Marta Holmberg. “PETA is honoring the superstars who are leading by example and proving that helping animals can be as simple as whipping up jackfruit enchiladas or buying a vegan lipstick.”



Each of the winners will receive a framed certificate.