Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello staying in his childhood bedroom over Christmas





Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are shacking up in the Canadian pop star's childhood bedroom as they prepare to celebrate Christmas with the Monster hitmaker's family.



The pop couple has spent the majority of the coronavirus shutdown living with Cabellos parents in Miami, Florida, but last week the Senorita collaborators travelled to Mendes' hometown - and he was "counting down" to being reunited with his loved ones.



Speaking to People.com just before heading to Canada, he said: "I'm going back to my home in Pickering.



"Camila's coming with me, and we're going to be quarantining in my parents' house - so back in my childhood bedroom. And we'll be with my immediate family," he shared.



"I haven't looked forward to something so much in so long - it's really like counting down the minutes," he added.



Mendes and Cabello didn't travel alone - they also took their new puppy, Tarzan, with them for the holidays.



The couple began dating last summer after five years of friendship, and Mendes is convinced Cabello is the one for him.



"I don't know why, but I just know that she is," he said.



He went on: "I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now. She is so unapologetically diving into love, and she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship."



"She's really so brave and courageous in love," he continued: "I'm constantly learning from her."