Dave Grohl recorded Foo Fighters vocals in old bathroom

Dave Grohl turned a bathroom in an old 1940s house into a makeshift recording booth for the Foo Fighters' new album.

The singer previously hinted at the unusual set-up back in January when he posted a photo of a microphone stand in a bathtub on social media, and now he's revealed the whole project, Medicine at Midnight, was put together using various rooms in the property.

"We moved into this funky old house in my neighbourhood," Grohl explained in an interview on New York radio station Q104.3.

"Built a studio in the upstairs bedroom. Recorded the drums in the living room, the guitars were in the bedroom. I did the vocals in the bathroom next to the toilet," he went on.

Recalling how the group was poised to drop the new material months ago, before embarking on a 25th-anniversary tour, the rocker said: "We started this, I think, in maybe September last year, and we were finished by January, February. We were totally done - mixed, mastered, ready to go."

He added: "Artwork was done, T-shirts were being made, equipment was on the trucks - we were good to go. And then everything just kind of shut down."

Grohl and his bandmates spent "months and months" deliberating when Medicine at Midnight should be released, until settling on February of 2021.

"Six or seven months went by, and I'm like, 'We make this music for people to hear," Grohl recounted.

"We don't just make it so that we can go hit the road. We write these songs so people can enjoy them and sing along, whether it's in their kitchen by themselves with a bottle of Crown Royal (whisky) or in a stadium bouncing around, singing the choruses," he shared.