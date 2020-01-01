NEWS Kelly Clarkson finally meets longtime crush, Kyle Chandler Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Clarkson has finally met her longtime crush Kyle Chandler.



The pop star tweeted her admiration for the Friday Night Lights actor back in 2011, sharing a photo of a Men's Journal magazine cover featuring the handsome actor and writing: "At my chiropractor and in the waiting room I found the perfect man... he is seriously many different kinds of yummy."



When she finally met the object of her affection in person, albeit electronically, on The Kelly Clarkson Show - Kelly wasn't remotely embarrassed to admit she still carries a torch for the hunk.



"I am so excited to meet you," she raved, admitting: "I know you know about the tweet from, like, a decade go but I stand by the tweet, even right now."



She then joked: "This is my question, Kyle, for all humans out there looking, are there more people that look like you where you’re from? Just asking for a friend."



Kelly revisited the moment when she first laid eyes on Kyle's picture, too.



"All of a sudden, I looked over (at the magazine cover) and I was like, 'Who looks like this...?' You’re a beautiful man, that’s all I'm saying," she recounted.



Kelly was also quick to note that her fangirl moment was for nothing because the dad-of-two has been married to wife, Kathryn, since 1995.



"I know you're happily married, 25 years, (so) no weirdness," she teased.