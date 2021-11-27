NEWS Gary Barlow 2021 tour with very special guest Leona Lewis Newsdesk Share with :





Gary Barlow will be hitting the road next November for his rescheduled solo tour - Music Played By Humans - The Tour. Kicking off in Belfast on 27 November 2021, Gary will hit the road with a full orchestra, playing 15 shows in 13 cities around the UK and Ireland. He’ll bring to life songs from his brand new album, ‘Music Played By Humans’, as well as hits from his incredible, three-decade spanning career. Gary will be joined by very special guest, Leona Lewis.



Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk & gigsandtours.com.



“I’m so happy to have Leona join the tour next year, she’s such a talented singer,” said Gary. “I’ve missed performing so much this year, I’m just really looking forward to getting out there and seeing everyone again. I’m excited to think about how the new songs on the album will sound live and with an audience. I can’t wait to see you all next year!”



Leona added “I am overjoyed to be invited to join Gary Barlow next year on what’s set to be an incredible tour! I am huge fan of Gary’s and I can’t wait to share the stage with him and bring back the magic of a live show! I’ve missed performing so much and am counting down the days until I can be back on the stage singing with my fans who have continued to be amazing throughout this crazy year. See you soon!”



Gary Barlow’s latest new album ‘Music Played By Humans’, rocketed up the charts on its release on 27th November, to score his third Number 1 solo album and his first since ‘Sing’ in 2012 with The Commonwealth Band.



The album features an array of collaborations with stars from around the world including James Corden, Michael Bublé, Sebastián Yatra, Barry Manilow, Chilly Gonzales, Alesha Dixon, Beverley Knight, Ibrahim Maalouf and Avishai Cohen.



Music Played By Humans - The Tour, will take inspiration from the orchestral and big band music which captured Gary’s imagination as a child and eventually led to his new album of original compositions. A true showman at heart, Gary is famed for his engaging and energetic live shows which enthral audiences wherever he goes.



Music Played By Humans - The Tour 2021*



27 November Belfast SSE Arena

28 November Dublin 3Arena

30 November Aberdeen P&J Live Arena

1 December Glasgow The SSE Hydro

2 December Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

5 December Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

6 December Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

7 December Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

9 December Manchester AO Arena

10 December Birmingham Resorts World Arena**

11 December Leeds First Direct Arena

13 December Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

16 December London The O2

17 December London The O2

18 December Newcastle Utilita Arena



*Dates rescheduled from June 2021. Original tickets remain valid.

**Please note change of venue.