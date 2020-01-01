NEWS Lorde's new album's title inspired by trip to Antarctica Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Royals' singer paid a visit to the polar continent early last year as she has always been "fascinated" by the region and she's even releasing a 100-page photo book about her experiences on her expedition.



And now, the New Zealand singer has teased that her follow-up to 2017's 'Melodrama' will be named in homage to her adventure.



She told local news programme 'Newshub': “It’s such an alien environment and it’s so dazzling, straight away.

“I had this very distinct moment of thinking, ‘This is the coolest your life will ever get. Like, this is it.'



“I actually decided on the album name right around that trip. Just coming back from that trip I thought: ‘This is what it is.'”



The 24-year-old star previously revealed the trip - which was funded by government agency



Antarctica New Zealand - inspired her third record and the book will act as a "perfect precursor" to the LP.



She wrote: "Albums live in their own realms in a way, and Antarctica really acted as this great white palette cleanser, a sort of celestial foyer I had to move through in order to start making the next thing.



“In the plane coming down to land, I had this very intense bolt-of-lightning thought, which in all its eloquence was literally ‘DON’T MAKE S*** RECORDS’, lol.



"I’ll always hold this trip up as a life highlight for many reasons, but I’m particularly grateful for it as one that showed me the beginnings of the new world which I continue to build, and am very excited to start showing you soon.



“The book is a sort of perfect precursor to this album in an abstract way, and it’s a cool little piece of the Lorde cinematic universe for you to own if you’d like to."



The tome is titled 'Going South' and all proceeds from its sale will go towards a scholarship for an Antarctica New Zealand postgrad scholar researching climate change. It is available for pre-order now and expected to be released in February next year.