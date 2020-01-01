Jennifer Lopez to front New York's New Year's Eve spectacular

Jennifer Lopez has signed on to headline the 49th annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

She will help ring in the New Year with a special performance during the five-hour show, hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

Lopez will perform from Times Square, just before the famous ball drop at midnight on 31 December.

"I'm SO excited to be back to headline New Years #RockinEve as we say goodbye to 2020 and #Hello2021!!!!" she wrote on Instagram Stories.

She joins Pose star Billy Porter, True Colors hitmaker Cyndi Lauper, and country singer Jimmie Allen among the stars taking part in America's big countdown to 2021. Lauper and Porter previously worked together on the Broadway musical Kinky Boots and they will join forces for a special performance during the TV special.

Lucy Hale and Porter will join Seacrest as co-hosts, while new mum Ciara will front a Los Angeles countdown celebration for the fourth year.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I'm thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," said Seacrest in a statement last week. "We look forward to making sure it's a night for everyone to remember."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will be closed to the public.