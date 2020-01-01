Adam Lambert and Duran Duran join line-up for David Bowie birthday gig

Adam Lambert, Peter Frampton, and Duran Duran have been added to the line-up for an upcoming David Bowie tribute.

The virtual Just for One Day get together will air on 8 January, Bowie’s birthday.

Yungblud, Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter, Anna Calvi, Atticus Ross, Rick Wakeman, and Andra Day are also among the stars who will appear and/or perform as part of the event, while the previously announced line-up included Nine Inch Nails star Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell, Lzzy Hale, and Macy Gray.

Just for One Day was organised by Bowie's long-time keyboard player, Mike Garson, who will front the livestream's house band, made up of musicians who played with the Modern Love hitmaker over the course of his career.

Tickets are on sale now and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Save the Children.

January also marks five years since the music icon lost his battle with liver cancer. He died on 10 January 2016, two days after he celebrated his 69th birthday. He'd also released his 25th, and final, album, Blackstar on his birthday.