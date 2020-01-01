NEWS Rosalía is close to finishing her third studio album Newsdesk Share with :





The Spanish pop star has revealed that she is "closing the cycles of these recordings" in an update on the progress of her follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed 'El Mal Querer'.



In an interview with Vogue magazine, she teased: “This is the moment, I think, where everything is flowing, I’m finishing the songs, and it feels different than the beginning of the year.



“Now I’m closing the cycle of these recordings, and I’m really happy with them.”



'El Ma Querer' featured the hit single, 'Malamente', her first flamenco-pop song, which proved popular across the globe with the likes of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kourtney Kardashian and pop megastar Dua Lipa praising it on social media.



Sine then, Rosalía has released a string of solo singles and featured on a version of The Weeknd's major hit 'Blinding Lights'.



The 27-year-old singer also teamed up with Travis Scott on the "super-aggressive club" track 'TKN'.



It marked the pair's second collaboration following their 2019 chart-topper 'Highest In The Room'.



Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for Rosalía's Billie Eilish collaboration.



On why it's not out yet, the music star said in April: "During these two last weeks I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab.



"I think it's getting quite close.



"I think that the arrangements, I think that yesterday I finished the arrangements.



"I feel like the production, the sound design is almost done, so I just need Billie to maybe send the vocals and then send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there. I hope that Billie sends me her thing."