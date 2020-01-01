NEWS Emily Eavis: We are 'a long way' from being able to confirm Glastonbury 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has admitted they are "a long way" from being able to say if there will definitely be a festival in 2021.



The 50th anniversary of the iconic event, which was sadly cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this summer, was due to be headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar.



And while Emily and her father Michael - who curate the lineup together - are doing "everything" in their power to try and get the Worthy Farm music extravaganza to take place next year, they cannot say for certain whether there will be an event in 2021.



The festival "lost millions" this year due to the cancellation and Michael had previously warned that they could face bankruptcy if there is no festival in 2021.



In a new interview with the BBC, Emily said: "I can't tell you how much we'd love to welcome everyone back to the farm! It's been way too quiet here this year and we want to get people back here as soon as we possibly can. Obviously the vaccine news in recent weeks has increased our chances, but I think we're still quite a long way from being able to say we're confident 2021 will go ahead.



"We're doing everything we can on our end to plan and prepare, but there are still just so many unknowns and factors which are completely out of our control. What we definitely can't afford to risk is getting too far into the process of next year, only for it to be snatched away from us again. We lost millions this year, and we can't risk that happening again."



When asked if some sets could be live-streamed, Emily insisted that's something they'd consider "if we can't run the full show next year", while she hopes Taylor, Macca and Kendrick will come back and headline when the festival does go ahead.



She added: "Well, I certainly hope they'll be coming at some point! Again, it's much too soon for us to be able to confirm line-up for 2021, but we were so pleased with our line-up for 2020 and I really hope all three of those headliners will be here at the farm before too long.”