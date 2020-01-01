Foo Fighters release festive cover of Chuck Berry’s 'Run Rudolph Run'

Tonight, Foo Fighters capture rock ’n’ roll lightning in a bottle in their raucous final instalment of Amazon Music’s Holiday Plays, the three-part festive concert series hosted by Lil Nas X. Foo Fighters’ performance will feature a career-spanning set of classics from the band’s 25-year career, and will be available to stream for a limited time.Watch Foo Fighters’ Amazon Music Holiday Plays Performance at 6pm on Wed 16th Dec here: www.twitch.tv/amazonmusicukThe performance will feature some of the Foo Fighters’ quintessential tracks, including “Learn to Fly”, “Times Like These”, and “Best of You”. The band also performed their Billboard Rock Airplay #1 single, “Shame Shame” - the first single from Foo Fighters’ forthcoming 10th album Medicine at Midnight. To close out their set, the band will debut a festive cover of “Run Rudolph Run”, originally made famous by rock ’n’ roll legend Chuck Berry in 1958. The band’s cover is currently available to download and stream only on Amazon Music, and is featured on the Amazon Originals - Holiday playlist. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa, play the Foo Fighters song from Holiday Plays” in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices.Holiday Plays premiered earlier this month with a set from trailblazer Miley Cyrus, who debuted her first performance since the release of her new album Plastic Hearts via RCA Records. Miley’s entry in the Holiday Plays series included a mix of songs from her upcoming album, including “Prisoner” and “Plastic Hearts”, in addition to a reimagined version of Wham!’s Christmas classic hit, “Last Christmas”. Viewers also witnessed the world premiere live performance of Lil Nas X and his new single, “HOLIDAY” in an over-the-top set featuring hydraulics and snow-capped robo-reindeer, based on the epic music video for the single that took the internet by storm, set on Christmas Eve of the year 2220.Rising R&B sensation Kiana Ledé followed Miley Cyrus’ performance with a Holiday Plays set that featured fan favourites “Plenty More” and “Second Chances” from her debut album, KIKI. Ledé’s set also featured a riveting performance of her breakout single, “EX”, as well as her brand-new Amazon Original cover of “The Christmas Song”, the studio version of which can be only heard on Amazon Music.