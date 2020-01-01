NEWS Harry Styles postpones 2021 tour Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles has postponed his U.K. and European tour again, telling fans he won't be on the road at all in 2021.



The Watermelon Sugar singer was set to tour in April, but postponed all dates until February and March 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis.



But it appears that was wishful thinking on Harry's part and he has taken to Twitter to confirm the Love On Tour gigs will now not take place "until further notice".



"Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone my UK and European shows planned for Feb/March 2021 until further notice," he wrote.



He added that he's hoping to update fans with new dates soon.



"I really hope to play these shows and will have news for you in the new year on when they will take place. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Treat people with kindness," Harry added.



His legions of fans were quick to share their disappointment at the news, but thanked him for caring about their health and safety.