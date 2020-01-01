NEWS Lana Del Rey sparks engagement rumours with ring Newsdesk Share with :





Lana Del Rey is engaged to singer Clayton Johnson, according to multiple reports.



The singer and songwriter flashed a huge diamond ring on her left hand during a performance of Love You Like a Woman on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. Fans have also been quick to spot the ring in a snap posted by Lana to her Instagram account this week.



Additionally, People has reported that an unnamed source close to Lana and Clayton confirmed the couple is planning to wed.



Lana and Clayton have yet to publicly acknowledge their relationship although, according to People, the pair have been following each other on Instagram since August when Clayton, a vocalist and guitarist for family trio The Johnsons, left a flirty comment on a video shared by Lana.



In the clip, Lana holds a playing card in her mouth.



"I wish I was that card," Clayton wrote in the comments.



Other shots posted on social media of the couple include a picture of Clayton dressed as the The Wizard of Oz's Scarecrow with Lana as Dorothy on Halloween, and a post in November when Clayton shared a photo of himself sitting across a dining table from a woman fans identified as Lana.



Rumours of the engagement have surprised followers of the Video Games hitmaker, who ended her relationship with cop Sean 'Sticks' Larkin just nine months ago.