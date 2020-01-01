Cardi B presents birthday boy Offset with rare Lamborghini

Cardi B went all out on Monday to celebrate her husband Offset's 29th birthday by presenting him with the keys to a rare luxury sports car.

The WAP hitmaker surprised her man with the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, one of just 63 made by the Italian car manufacturers, which has a price tag of $600,000 (£447,000).

Cardi, who herself had received a custom Rolls Royce SUV from Offset for her 28th birthday in October, had the speedy vehicle delivered to a nightclub in Atlanta, Georgia, where she threw a huge party for the birthday boy and their friends.

The bash apparently flouted COVID-19 safety guidelines for people to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Earlier on in the day, the rap sensation, who recently called off divorce plans, took to Instagram to mark Offset's special day, sharing a steamy video of herself seemingly getting ready for their night out, before the Migos member walks into the bathroom and begins kissing her neck from behind and groping her breasts.

She captioned the clip: "Happy birthday Hubs... I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity,wisdom,health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart (sic)."

She went on: "Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line(somebody gotta be the mean 1)," adding: "I (love) u. Let's turn it up tonight (sic)!!"

News of the packed party comes just weeks after Cardi issued a public apology for hosting close to 40 family members for dinner in celebration of America's Thanksgiving holiday in late November, although she insisted she had taken extra COVID precautions and had everyone tested in the lead up to the event.