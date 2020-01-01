NEWS Little Mix planning seventh album following departure of Jesy Nelson Newsdesk Share with :





Little Mix are reportedly planning their seventh album, which will be their first following the departure of Jesy Nelson.



The 29-year-old singer announced this week she is leaving the band after nine years, and although some fans have been worried the departure could spell the end for the ‘Black Magic’ hitmakers, sources have insisted the remaining members - Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - intend on staying together, and are even working on new music.



An insider said: “Speculation is rife that Jesy’s departure will spell the end for Little Mix but if they were going to split up, they would have said that this week.



“The tour could have just been cancelled if Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade didn’t want to carry on, but they adore Little Mix and all decided they don’t want this to be the end.



“There is a new single featuring the three of them ready to go early next year, as well as other tracks, and there could even be a seventh album before 2021 is over.”



The group are also reportedly in talks for another series of the singing competition, ‘The Search’, and whilst it’s said they are keen to explore solo projects as well, the band remains their primary focus for now.



The source added to The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “They are also in advanced talks about doing a second series of their BBC1 singing competition The Search.



“Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne are all interested in doing solo music and other projects but realistically those probably won’t start until 2022.



“2021 marks a decade of Little Mix and the girls are raring to go for another ten years.”



Jesy announced her departure on social media, where she admitted public scrutiny whilst in the band had negatively impacted her mental health.



She said in her statement: “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.



“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.



“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”