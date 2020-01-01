NEWS Blake Shelton feared he'd lose engagement ring before proposing to Gwen Stefani Newsdesk Share with :





Blake Shelton was paranoid about losing his engagement ring before he gave it to Gwen Stefani because he kept it in his truck for a week before proposing.



The country star didn't know when he would pop the question to Gwen, but he knew he'd be near his truck when the moment arrived and so he stashed the ring away in a door compartment.



"I had that ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week," he said during an interview on The Bobby Bones Show. "And I don't know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time.



"I'm digging in there looking for a flashlight or change, and I kept thinking, 'Man, somebody's gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck'.



"I wanted to keep it there all the time because I didn't know when I would have the exact right moment, but thank God I didn't lose the ring."



The couple announced the engagement on social media in October, but details about the ring and the proposal have been kept under wraps.



The radio host asked if Blake had planned what he was going to say during his proposal, and he replied, "The only thing I had planned, Bobby, was that I knew I wanted to do it in Oklahoma while all her kids were there (as well as our siblings).



"I wanted everybody to be there in the moment. I didn't want to take her away or do something private away from the kids. I felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that moment, so that's what I did. I had the ring for a couple weeks; maybe two-and-a-half weeks."



Gwen has three sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.