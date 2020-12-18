NEWS Paul Weller set to perform with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican Newsdesk Share with :





Paul Weller is set to perform with the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican in London next year.



The former Jam star will be joined by the orchestra's Creative Artist in Association, Jules Buckley, for the special performance reimagining his classic songs such as 'You Do Something to me', 'English Rose' and 'Wild Wood', as well as tracks from his most recent hit album, 'On Sunset', and from his time in the 'Going Underground' group.



What's more, there will be "performances of songs from an album not released until May 2021" as part of the concert on February 6, 2021.



All of the orchestral arrangements are by Buckley.



Weller said: "After what will be around two years without being on tour, to start 2021 with a show put together by Jules and the BBC Symphony Orchestra will be a really special moment for me.”



Buckley commented: “To be able to collaborate with Paul Weller and the BBC Symphony Orchestra is truly amazing. Weller’s genre-spanning tunes are timeless and working together to make these orchestral reworks promises to be something special. We are very glad to be able to bring music to people, especially in these crazy times.”



As well as having a limited live audience, subject to the government's coronavirus restrictions, there are also plans for the set to be aired across the BBC, on BBC Radio 2, 3, 6 Music, BBC Sounds, BBC TV and iPlayer.



Weller's Barbican gig comes after the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Buckley hosted a sell-out performance at the iconic venue with Lianne La Havas in February.



A limited number of tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday (18.12.20) from www.barbican.org.uk