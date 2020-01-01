Offset 'doesn't trust' Covid-19 vaccine

Offset has added his voice to the growing number of celebrities expressing their doubts about the Covid-19 vaccine, insisting he "doesn't trust" it.

The Migos star opened up about his thoughts surrounding the coronavirus injection during a chat with TMZ.com.

Asked if he was planning to get the vaccine, Offset replied: "I don’t trust it though.

"A lot of the government s**t, I don’t be thinking it’s for us (the Black community)."

When asked if it would reassure him to see former U.S. President Barack Obama take the vaccine on camera, Offset replied it wouldn't, because the ex POTUS already has "celebrity status" and is therefore treated differently.

Father-of-four Offset added he'd seen a picture which claims to be of four people who had volunteered to take the Pfizer vaccine, who looked as though they were experiencing some mild facial paralysis.

However, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) said that while four people who took the vaccine experienced Bell's palsy, the temporary weakness or lack of movement affecting one side of the face, it doesn't appear to be linked to the injection itself.

They added the results were "consistent with the expected background rate in the general population" and "there is no clear basis upon which to conclude a causal relationship at this time".