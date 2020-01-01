Kelly Clarkson: 'Garth Brooks' The Dance is keeping me going'

Kelly Clarkson is finding solace during her divorce in a few empowering anthems, insisting Garth Brooks' song The Dance has really helped her heal.

The pop star is in the middle of a nasty split from her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, who has reportedly demanded $436,000 (£320,700)-a-month in spousal and child support from the mother of his two children, River Rose, six, and four-year-old son Remington Alexander.

Last week Kelly suffered another blow when she injured her knee running in heels on the set of her daytime talk show, and on Monday she told Garth his music is keeping her going.

"I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist and The Dance came on and I was like..., 'That's it'," she told the country superstar on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker insisted that although those close to her have been sharing tips and self-help books to help with the trying times, her pal's 1989 song quickly helped her make sense of everything.

"All the books were helpful, but it's so funny, I guess, because I'm a musician, but I was listening (to the song) in my room and I was just like, 'Oh my God!'" she continued.

"I got the point. I think what's interesting about it is, I sang that song from childhood and it never hit me," she shared.

Reflecting: "Even though my heart is broken, it was worth the dance, anyway," Kelly added: "I think a lot of people who go through such a devastating (divorce), there's a lot of grief and a lot of loss, and a lot of change, especially with kids."

She's finding new meaning in her own songs too, like Piece By Piece.

"Literally, there's a lyric on my new album in a song called Rock Hudson, and it's like, 'By the way, piece by piece, I found out my hero's me'," she mused.