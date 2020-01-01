Miley Cyrus marks 10 years since infamous bong-smoking video leak

Miley Cyrus has poked fun at her decade-old bong-smoking controversy by recalling the incident in a post online.

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker faced one of her first scandals in 2010 after video footage of the then-Disney star smoking psychoactive plant Salvia, giggling and babbling incoherently, emerged online - just days after she celebrated her 18th birthday.

Anti-drugs campaigners condemned Cyrus for setting a bad example to her young fans, while her own father, Billy Ray Cyrus, admitted he was saddened by the footage and apologised to her followers for her behaviour.

"Sorry guys," Billy Ray tweeted at the time the video first circulated, "I had no idea. I'm so sad. There is much beyond my control right now."

Miley herself subsequently admitted she had made a "bad decision" as the incident threatened to derail her career, but now, 10 years on, the pop superstar, who has been open about her drug use over the years, can look back at the controversy and laugh.

She reshared the old footage on Instagram on Sunday and sarcastically wrote: "Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb s**t to their friends."

Miley went on to call out the person who shot the footage and leaked it, adding: "(Not sure the director of this fine film should be considered a 'friend' but...)".

She then commented: "Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K (joking) I don't remember s**t cause I was f**ked the hell up."