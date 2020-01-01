Cher wants Donald Trump prosecuted and jailed

Cher is urging U.S. lawmakers to prosecute Donald Trump and put him behind bars the minute he steps down as President in January.

Last month, Trump lost the general election to Democrat Joe Biden, who will replace him in the White House, but the current leader has made it clear he's not prepared to go without a fight, challenging election results.

A fierce opponent of the property tycoon, Cher has insisted Trump should be prosecuted for turning Americans against themselves with his divisive politics, telling The Guardian: “It’s toxic.”

"People who just disagreed with each other before are now enemies," she went on: "I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV."

Explaining that she saw Trump as "trying to block Joe (Biden) at every moment" the Believe singer fumed: "He’s the most vindictive person I’ve ever witnessed. I think he’s fighting so hard because he’s going to be prosecuted when he gets out of the White House."

Asked if she thinks prison could be in Trump's future, she added: "I hope so. I'll be dancing around."

Cher then conceded that she hates the U.S. leader more than any other.

"I pretty much disliked Bush when he started those wars, and I could say for a minute it was touch and go for hate. But the one thing I know is (Bush) loves America and Trump doesn’t,” she remarked.