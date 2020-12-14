NEWS Rak-Su offer support to Jesy Nelson after she quits Little Mix Newsdesk Share with :





Rak-Su have offered their support to Jesy Nelson after she announced she is leaving Little Mix.



The 29-year-old singer confirmed on Monday (14.12.20) she is leaving the girl group after nine years with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall - who rose to fame when they won ‘The X Factor’ in 2011 - as she said being part of the band had "really taken a toll" on her mental health in recent years.



And after posting a statement on Instagram, Jesy’s comments section was flooded with messages of support from her fans and friends, including fellow ‘X Factor’ winners Rak-Su, who appeared on the talent show in 2017.



The band - made up of Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland, Myles Stephenson, and Mustafa Rahimtulla - commented: “Look after yourself girl”



Record producer and musician MNEK left a simple heart emoji in the comments, whilst Dermot O’Leary, who hosts ‘The X Factor’, said: “Big love Jesy x (sic)”



Model and ‘The Only Way is Essex’ star Lauren Pope also sent her love to Jesy, whilst she also received kind words from her ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes.



Lauren wrote: “Lots of love, health always comes first”



And Chris added: “The best”, alongside a heart emoji.



Jesy confirmed the news in a letter addressed to “all my Mixers”, where she admitted she wanted to take time away from the band to explore things that make her happy.



She wrote: “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.



“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.



“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.”



And confirming the news, Little Mix said in a statement: “After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.”