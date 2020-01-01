NEWS Jesy Nelson quits Little Mix Newsdesk Share with :





The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram to tell her fans that she is leaving the girl group after nine years with bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall admitting that being part of the band had "really taken a toll" on her mental health and she was quitting to do things that make her happy.



In an emotional note addressed to "all my Mixers", she wrote: "The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the 02. Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.



"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.



"There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking core of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.



"So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix. I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life – I’m not sure what its going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me."



Jesy went on to thank all the fans who had supported her and Little Mix from the moment they were formed on 'The X Factor' in 2011, ultimately making them a global pop success, and she also paid tribute to her three former bandmates for creating so many "amazing memories" with her.



She continued: "I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success. To every single fan who came to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.



"Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I'll never forget. I hope that you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love. Love Jesy x"



Jesy's decision to leave Little Mix was supported by the other three members who insisted they were "fully supportive" of their friend in her decision, whilst the trio also vowed to carry on the group without her.



The 'Touch' group's statement said: "After an amazing nine years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.



"We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the three of us are not ready for it to be over. We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us. We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour. Love always, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx"



Jesy had been on an "extended" break from Little Mix for the past several weeks for "private medical reasons".