The 1975's Matty Healy supports girlfriend FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf allegations

The 1975's Matty Healy offered his support to girlfriend FKA Twigs amid her lawsuit against her ex Shia LaBeouf.

Singer-songwriter Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, filed a suit against Shia on 11 December, claiming he was abusive - physically, emotionally and sexually - towards her throughout their relationship.

The actor, who Twigs met on the set of his movie Honey Boy in 2018, later released a statement, blaming his issues with alcohol for his behaviour, but also insisted "many of these allegations are not true".

Australian singer Sia was among the big names offering her support to Twigs, revealing the actor also "conned" her into an adulterous romance, and rocker Matty, who has been dating the singer since January, was also quick to vocalise his support for his other half.

Sharing a snap of Twigs smiling for the camera, her proud boyfriend labelled her a "legend", an "icon" and the "love of my life".

In her lawsuit, Twigs has accused her ex of assault, sexual battery, and infliction of emotional distress during their months-long romance, which began in late 2018. She's suing for undisclosed damages, but insists the lawsuit isn't about money.

"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," she told the New York Times.

In his response, method actor Shia admitted he was ashamed of his past behaviours.

"I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behaviour made them feel... I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations..." he stated. "I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."