Future 'Life Is Good' ft. Drake tops YouTube most watched video of 2020

Today YouTube unveiled the UK’s end of year lists which reveal 2020’s breakout and top creators and the top trending and music videos that captivated Brits’ attention.



Alongside the UK year-end roundups, viewers are also able to explore a new digital experience showcasing what the world watched in 2020, digging deeper into societal and cultural trends explored through video.



British music has continued to be a booming global export this year. Of the Top 10 music videos watched, nearly half (four) were from British artists including Aitch x AJ Tracey, 'Rain feat. Tay Keith' and Tion Wayne x Dutchavelli x Stormzy 'I Dunno’ — the third and sixth most watched videos respectively.



Looking at genres, rap and hip-hop continued to dominate in 2020. With the exception of the huge Joel Corry x MNEK dance hit 'Head & Heart’ and The Weeknd’s pop anthem ‘Blinding Lights’, the remaining eight top music videos were in the rap and hip-hop genres. Interestingly, within the top 10, two of the videos were uploaded by GRM Daily, showing us the continued importance of curation, and giving an insight into how the UK finds its new music.



UK - TOP MUSIC VIDEOS



1. Future, Life Is Good ft. Drake

2. 6IX9INE, GOOBA

3. Aitch x AJ Tracey, Rain ft. Tay Keith

4. Joel Corry x MNEK, Head & Heart

5. DaBaby, ROCKSTAR FT RODDY RICCH

6. Tion Wayne x Dutchavelli x Stormzy, I Dunno

7. The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

8. Dutchavelli, Only If You Knew

9. Eminem, Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD

10. Drake, Toosie Slide