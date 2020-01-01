NEWS LadBaby have announced their third sausage roll-themed Christmas charity single Newsdesk Share with :





The 33-year-old blogger and YouTuber - whose real name is Mark Hoyle - has teamed up with his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) and their two sons Phoenix and Kobe on another charity cover after claiming the UK’s Christmas number one with 'We Built This City’ in 2018 and 'I Love Sausage Rolls', their spin on Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll’, last year.



LadBaby will release ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’, their take on Journey’s classic ‘Don’t Stop Believing’, on December 18, with all profits once again being donated to The Trussell Trust, who have food banks across the UK.



Amid the coronavirus pandemic, two in five families face hunger, 47 per cent more than last year.



LadBaby said: "We’re back! And after the year we've all had, it’s our most important year yet! With emergency food parcels being handed out every 9 seconds in the UK (a 47% rise on last year) and 2 in 5 families now relying on food banks, we HAVE to do whatever it takes to build a Hunger Free Future for EVERY adult and child in the UK.



Help us achieve something far greater than the last two years… Together let’s break a record for a song that helps feed the most UK families than any other song in history. THAT is how 2020 should be remembered. In a year when so much has been lost, don't stop believing!”



Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, added: “This winter is looking like food banks’ busiest ever, with a parcel likely to be given out every nine seconds. This is devastating. But we know if we come together to push for change, we can build a hunger free future. That’s why we are so grateful to LadBaby for their incredible support a third year running – not only does it mean we can support food banks to provide vital emergency help, but it helps us work in the longer term towards a future where no one needs a food bank. Thank you.”



Last year, Mark insisted he doesn't want to become "the bad joke" when asked whether or not they would do a third song in 2020, but admitted he wouldn't want to "disappoint" their followers if they are keen for them to do it again.

He told BANG Showbiz at the time: “Oh, I don't know. I keep joking that I will do another song and do an album, but I honestly don't know.



"The reason we did it this year was seeing the ability we have to raise so much money just from a social media following.



"I don't want to be a bad joke and a laughing stock.

"I think you have to know when to stop.

"But look, if there is a hunger for it, then why not."

‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ is available to pre-order now.