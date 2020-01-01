Taylor Swift releases dance remix of new single to celebrate birthday

Taylor Swift has celebrated her 31st birthday by releasing a remix of her new tune, Willow.

The singer took to social media early on Sunday to announce another surprise release of the song she dropped from her new album Evermore on Thursday.

"Not to be all 'iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE (sic)' but... it is and I do," she wrote, alongside a link to the new tune. "So here’s the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad a** female producer I really respect."

Swift stunned fans last week by announcing she was releasing Evermore - her second surprise album of the year - on Friday.

"Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now," she wrote on Instagram when revealing the track list. "You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something!"

The Shake It Off hitmaker worked with the same team she created Folklore with; Aaron Dessner of The National, Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, and boyfriend Joe Alwyn - who is credited as a co-writer under the name William Bowery.