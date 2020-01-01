NEWS Keri Hilson shows off fake baby bump on set Newsdesk Share with :





R&B star Keri Hilson appears to have tricked fans into thinking she's pregnant after showing off a baby bump on social media.



The Pretty Girl Rock hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday to share two shots of herself smiling as she cradled a large bump on what appeared to be a film set.



She captioned the image with an upside-down smiley face emoji, and another with hearts, but tellingly tagged her makeup artist and hairstylist, as well as independent production company Swirl Films, U.S. network Lifetime, and producer, author, and religious leader Bishop T.D. Jakes.



Her tags suggested the baby bump was fake, but that didn't stop some of her celebrity friends from sending her well wishes.



"WAIIIIIIIITTT!!!!!! Keriiii! Sis! Congratulations!!!!! My heart is so full for you (sic)," wrote actress Meagan Good, while singer Lil Mo commented: "Congratsssessssssssss (sic)".



However, Hilson didn't fool everyone - singer and reality star Kandi Burruss teased: "I sense a big movie coming?"



The star subsequently returned to her Instagram page to joke about the lyrics to her 2009 track Knock You Down, suggesting her pregnancy was just for the cameras.



"Guess love knocks you up, too," she wrote, adding a pregnant woman emoji and a crying with laughter graphic.



Hilson has yet to name the project she is currently working on.