NEWS Offset defends Cardi B over WAP as Snoop Dogg takes aim at racy track Newsdesk Share with :





Offset has come to the defence of his wife Cardi B following a rap attack from Snoop Dogg over her controversial hit WAP.



The Gin & Juice hitmaker took aim at Cardi's chart-topper, which features Megan Thee Stallion, during a chat with web show Central Ave, suggesting the Bodak Yellow hitmaker should not have released a track about her vagina, because a woman's genitalia should never be the subject of a rap track



"Oh my God," Snoop said.

"Slow down and let's have some imagination. Let's have some privacy, some intimacy... That's your jewellery. That's what you should hold onto. That should be the possession that no one gets to know about," he went on.



But Snoop acknowledged that back in the day, he would probably have been "on the remix".



"I love it that they're expressing themselves and they doing their thing; I just don't it to (be like) where young girls feel like they can express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto," he added.



Snoop, who has a 21-year-old daughter, called Cori, reflected: "My daughter is from a different era, though. She's from this era. She may be doing the WAP or a part of the WAP and I can't be mad at her 'cause it's her generation, you know what I'm saying."

He caveated: "But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, 'cause I'ma older man."



Snoop, who has enjoyed success with his own racy tracks, was hit by a barrage of backlash, and now Cardi's husband, Offset, has weighed in, telling TMZ: "I love Snoop (but) she (Cardi) grown. I don't get in female business... I hate when men do that... It wasn't that bad because it went (to) number one."