Geri Horner reconnecting with her inner strength

In a life-affirming new episode of her Youtube series Rainbow Woman, Geri Horner (née Halliwell) talks about reconnecting with her inner strength through water-skiing. Episode 6 – ‘Is Today Your Day? – premieres at 2.00PM GMT today. Watch below.Geri reveals she took up water-skiing several years ago to get over a break-up but since giving birth to her youngest child, Monty, she wasn’t sure if she was still physically able to take part in the sport that provided her with an escape.She said: “There was a moment in my life when I got dumped and it was horrible, so I took up loads of hobbies and one of them was mono-skiing. I started to get good at it and then years later, when I had Monty, I tried to do it again but I couldn’t get up. I think when you have a baby, you lose your tummy strength and this is what it’s about – your inner strength.”After pushing herself physically to regain her balance on the water-ski, Geri spoke of her sense of accomplishment: “It doesn’t matter how old you are. There’s still breadth in your life to experience and be vibrant. Don’t be afraid to try again.”To accompany Episode 6, Geri will also premiere the lyric video for her uplifting country-pop track, ‘Love & Light’, on Tuesday 15 December.