Sir Tom Jones is like a 'second father' to Kelly Jones

The Stereophonics frontman underwent surgery to remove a polyp on his vocal cords last year, and he developed a close bond with the music icon during his recovery.



He told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "The only musician I called was Tom Jones because I thought Tom would have gone through it - he’s like a second father to me.



"He’s had a lot of experience with his throat in a very long career and was very encouraging, telling me to relax and giving me advice. It was nice to have him to talk to about it."



Kelly, 46, was in regular contact with Tom amid the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year, and he's even been invited to appear alongside the music legend on 'The Voice'.



He shared: "He has brought a few of his 'Voice' contestants to our shows. They asked me to go on 'The Voice' a few times and it hasn’t worked out. I called him a lot during lockdown."



Meanwhile, Kelly previously admitted he makes music for his own pleasure.



The frontman also conceded that he preferred writing music to touring.



He said: "Ultimately, I do music for myself now. I enjoy writing songs. Touring was getting on my f****** nerves to be honest. I was fed up of hotel rooms and wasting 16 hours-a-day waiting to do the show."



Kelly also explained that he likes to keep himself busy.



He shared: "I can't chill out to f***** daytime telly. I come from a working-class family and it's always been f******: go go go.



"I'm like a duck. I appear calm, but under the surface, my feet are flapping like f***."