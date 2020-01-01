Karen Elson covers Vera Lynn classic for new Covid-19 anthem

British model and singer Karen Elson has recorded a new version of Vera Lynn's wartime classic We'll Meet Again for a new covers EP.

Elson's version of the late Lynn's 1939 wartime tune dropped on Thursday, while the EP Radio Redhead Vol 1., which also features Elson's take on songs by Elton John, Cher, ABBA, and Robyn, will be available from 18 December.

Sharing a clip of the song on Instagram, Elson explained how the lyrics feel relevant during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This song captures how I feel about these strange and difficult times, it has stood the test of time as it travelled from a WWII anthem sung by Vera Lynn, to a beloved 21st century Johnny Cash tune," she wrote in the caption. "I cannot wait until we all can meet again, friends. Listen to my version of We’ll Meet Again at the link in my bio."

She also covers Elton John's Sacrifice, Cher's Believe, Abba's Lay All Your Love On Me, and Robyn's Dancing On My Own on the EP.

On her Instagram account, the redheaded beauty told followers she hoped the EP would provide an escape for listeners during tough times.

"During these hard times some of you saw my Radio Redhead project where I’d play covers on my Instagram in the height of our various lockdowns," she wrote. "It reminded me that music has always been a tonic for difficult moments and a welcome escape and thankfully it resonated with some of you. I recorded some of my favorite songs by other artists for a new EP I’ve titled Radio Redhead Vol. 1. I’ve worked with some incredible people on this EP both musically and visually. I can’t wait to show you all."