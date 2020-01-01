Dua Lipa and Demi Lovato to ring in 2021 in YouTube special

Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, and Matthew McConaughey will be helping fans around the world ring in 2021 virtually as part of a series of YouTube specials.

Hello 2021 will feature five different shows for viewers in the Americas, the U.K., South Korea, Japan, and India, where fans will be treated to speeches, musical performances, and dance parties from big name stars across the globe as they count down to the New Year.

Hello 2021: Americas will be co-hosted by actress Storm Reid and Mexican social media influencer Juanpa Zurita, with guests including Lovato, McConaughey, and RuPaul, and sets from Dua Lipa, Balvin, YG, Kane Brown, and Karol G, with additional celebrities set to be announced soon. The celebration kicks off at 10.30pm ET on 31 December on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqVDpXKLmKeBU_yyt_QkItQ?reload=9.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa will also perform as part of the U.K. line-up from 10.30pm GMT, alongside singer Anne-Marie, MNEK with Joel Corry, and Aitch & AJ Tracey, with guest appearances by rapper Big Narstie, comedienne Natasia Demetriou, and social media stars Behzinga and Yammy, among others.

There will also be special broadcasts for South Korea, Japan, and India, where Bollywood stars like Tiger Shroff, Zakir Khan, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, and Aastha Gill will help to bid farewell to 2020.